THROUGHOUT WESTERN CIVILIZATION, PEOPLE WHO USED TO BE PILLARS OF NORMAL HAVE BEEN TURNED INTO SHOCK TROOPS OF CRAZY: Unbelievable: British Head Teachers ‘In Turmoil.’

If somebody from 2005 teleported 20 years into the future, they would beg to go back home.

Sure, there are lots more cool toys to play with now, and the televisions are mega huge, but it seems our basic grasp of reality disappeared somewhere along the way. It’s kinda like that Ryan George series of videos where the time-traveling reporter keeps begging to go back home to the 90s.

What got me thinking about this trend is this article explaining how the NAHT–which used to be called the National Association of Head Teachers until it was rebranded–can’t figure out what to do now that the UK Supreme Court ruled that boys and girls are different. . . . The NAHT is deeply confused by the ruling that boys are boys and girls are girls, and are asking for guidance from the government on how to deal with this newfangled idea regarding sexual dimorphism.