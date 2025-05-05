“LEGITIMATELY EMBARRASSING:” Apparently Jane Pratt Doesn’t Actually Read Books; Does the Staff at New York Magazine? “This isn’t a case of some 19-year-old incompetently summarizing a book they were assigned to read but didn’t in college. It’s an adult woman, an editor and writer, voluntarily participating in this feature and plugging a book she clearly cannot have read. Why she would do that, I really can’t imagine; surely there’s a book that she actually finished that she could recommend? Why do this?”

These people like to think of themselves as smart and intellectual, but it’s basically a pose.