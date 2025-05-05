WATCH: David Portnoy livid over bait-and-switch local ABC News interview. Language alert:

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

Dave has definitely taken Glenn’s “Bring your own camera” advice to heart: “My terms were let me record interview so you can’t cut and edit. Same thing I offered to let Business Insider do. Weird how nobody but me will accept these terms.”

