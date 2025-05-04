PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD: How it started:

If there was this level of overwhelming and overt bigotry towards any other group, it would receive nonstop attention, but with Jews, it’s completely ignored. pic.twitter.com/EqlnU5dwsV

How it’s going: Dave Portnoy vows to ‘come for throats’ over vile antisemitic act at his Philadelphia Barstool bar.

In a heated rant posted to his account on X, Barstool Sports founder and president Dave Portnoy called out patrons at one of his company’s branded bars for an anti-Semitic sign that was held up in Philadelphia.

An enraged Portnoy posted an ‘Emergency Press Conference’ video on Sunday after being informed that a light-up sign at the Barstool bar that said ‘F*** the Jews’ was spotted by his fans.

The Massachusetts native says he has been tracking down those responsible and promised to ‘come for throats’ over the despicable display.

Portnoy said he was getting ready to attend an event over the weekend when his phone started ‘blowing up’ over the sign spotted at the Barstool Sansom Street located in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood.

‘Usually a great bar. You know, bottle service, people buy drinks, you get a sign. There was a sign yesterday that said, “F*** the Jews”,’ Portnoy said.

‘I’ve been shaking. I’ve been so mad for the last two hours. Like I instantly got on, this is why the Emergency Press Conference is late, because I was so over the top.’