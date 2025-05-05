TRUMP 142 – CONGRESS 5: That’s as in the Chief Executive has signed 142 Executive Orders since January 20, most of which directly advance the agenda voters overwhelmingly elected him to implement.

Meanwhile, Congress has approved and sent to Trump’s desk five, count’em, five bills. The Issues & Insights crew points to a disturbing pattern in congressional strategy planning:

“When Democrats controlled Congress at the start of Bill Clinton’s, Barack Obama’s, and Biden’s administrations, they cast votes on tax hikes, Obamacare, and Biden’s massive spending splurge – with no GOP support – knowing those votes would likely cost them their majorities in either the House or Senate. But they were smart enough to know that once you get a law on the books, it’s nearly impossible to get it off, and that they’d eventually regain control of Congress.

“So, Clinton’s tax hikes paved the way for more tax hikes. Obamacare is still the law of the land. And even Republicans are acting squeamish about Trump’s plan to simply cut domestic spending back to where it was before COVID, while wetting themselves over changes that would do the same for Medicaid.

“Every day that Republicans dawdle increases the odds that they will fail to get a good tax and spending cut bill across the finish line. Every delay causes more anxiety among businesses and consumers. Every misstep gives Democrats more time to rearm.”