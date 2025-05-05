A PRIVILEGED CLASS IN A PRIVILEGED SECTOR: You Won’t Believe the Tax Breaks for Professors. “Perhaps the sweetest perks Stanford and other elite universities provide are the multimillion-dollar tax-free housing and tuition stipends they lavish on faculty, staff and their children. They’re tax giveaways most Americans don’t get to enjoy, though they effectively cover the cost. It’s long past time to close these tax loopholes. The exact benefits universities provide to staff and their children vary but are consistently extravagant. Schools such as Columbia pay a significant portion of K-12 private school tuition for professors and senior administrators, often covering about 50% of tuition costs—which can run upward of $65,000 a year at New York’s top private schools. … The problem is that because these gifts are all exempt from income tax, taxpayers foot the bill.”

While the recipients attack “the rich” and private schooling — and tax cuts.