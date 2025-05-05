EVERY TIME THE SECRET OF THE CONFESSIONAL IS PIERCED: Montana Prepares to Make Martyrs of the Confessional.

Every time the state gets a look in, it’s never for the purpose they claim, however laudable. And seriously, how many pedophiles do you guys think confess? or confess to THAT? (Even those who were priests, pedophiles tend not to be big on following the rules of the man above.) And proving it in a court of law? Don’t make me laugh. No. No matter the excuse used to obtain it, the reason the state pierces the secret of the confessional is ultimately always to spy on the people. To gather information about how angry you are at the regime, and what thoughts you’ve had, and–

And sure, Montana is nominally conservative. But is it always? Same as the Federal government. Does it stay on the nominal right? Does it? Forever? What about Washington, who’s trying the same gambit? You trust them? We already saw Biden sniffing around traditionalist Catholics.

Stay out of my religious beliefs and leave the confessional alone. Good investigators don’t need to violate the conscience of believers and bad investigators will corrupt everything.