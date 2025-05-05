SPACE: We finally know a little more about Amazon’s super-secret satellites: Amazon’s Kuiper satellites look nothing like SpaceX’s Starlink. “The employment history of Amazon’s head of Project Kuiper, Rajeev Badyal, makes it all the more compelling to compare the two companies’ designs. Badyal was SpaceX’s vice president of satellites until he was fired by Elon Musk in 2018, reportedly because Musk wanted to move faster with Starlink.” And it seems like Elon was right.

Also, SpaceX is radically transparent.