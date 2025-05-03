EVERYTHING IS PROCEEDING AS TRUMP HAS FORESEEN: China Erupts: Furious Workers Riot As Factories Collapse Under Trump’s Tariffs. “Workers throughout China are flooding the streets in revolt as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs slam the fragile Chinese export economy. From the cramped streets of Sichuan in the southwest to the cold outskirts of Inner Mongolia in the northeast, furious workers are demanding back pay and protesting mass layoffs as factories shutter under pressure from Trump’s tariffs.”