WELL, THEY PROVIDED LOTS OF REASONS TO DISTRUST THE AUTHORITIES AND THE MEDIA: Alex Berenson: Did Covid lockdowns and school closures swing young people sharply right? Two new polls offer powerful evidence the answer is yes.

“Childhood is achingly brief, and they stole time from these kids, and they stole experiences.” They — the Donald Trump-hating Democratic blob that includes the public health establishment, teachers’ unions, academia, and the media — sure did.

And for evil, self-interested reasons that have become very obvious.