DEMOCRATS SEE “HISPANICS” AS A UNIFORM WHOLE MOTIVATED ENTIRELY BY RACIAL GRIEVANCE:
Hispanics see what’s happening. They want the trash removed too.
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2025
DEMOCRATS SEE “HISPANICS” AS A UNIFORM WHOLE MOTIVATED ENTIRELY BY RACIAL GRIEVANCE:
Hispanics see what’s happening. They want the trash removed too.
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.