WORDS MEAN WHAT THE AUTHORITIES SAY THEY MEAN, COMRADE:

So, if I’m following, “democracy” is when the security services investigate a leading political party, make an unpublished determination of “extremism” that licenses surveillance, and then the courts decide whether to ban that party. O-kay. https://t.co/x6lZx81ijA — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) May 2, 2025

Don’t ask me, ask the Stasi who run Germany now.