May 2, 2025

100 DAYS AND TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE GLOATING: Michael Walsh writes: “Stock market up big, inflation down, jobs good, NPR defunded, Poison Ivy rackets soon to be stripped of their tax exemptions, China reeling from tariffs. What’s not to like?”

Lots more work to do, though. But good news. Still, beware:

