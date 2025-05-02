100 DAYS AND TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE GLOATING: Michael Walsh writes: “Stock market up big, inflation down, jobs good, NPR defunded, Poison Ivy rackets soon to be stripped of their tax exemptions, China reeling from tariffs. What’s not to like?”
I bet CNN hated reporting this. https://t.co/BPCJc22x9A
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 2, 2025
Lots more work to do, though. But good news. Still, beware:
If societal calamities which cam be exploited for political gamesmanship do not materialize organically, the progressive cult and the social apparatus it controls will manufacture calamities, and the nation will suffer for it.
Never underestimate their ambition.
— Thymirus (@thymirus) May 2, 2025