WATCH THE LEGACY MEDIA COLLECTIVE PUT HANDS OVER EYES: April Jobs Report Belies Democrats’ Doom-and-Gloom Narrative on Economy, Tariffs, and Recession.

A couple of interesting points that I have heard but weren’t emphasized: first, there was a big increase in imports trying to get ahead of the tariffs, which drives computed GDP down; and, this increase in jobs is in spite of a whole lots of government jobs lost.