PEOPLE SAY THE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T WORK, BUT IT WORKS FINE AS A MONEY LAUNDRY FOR THE CONNECTED: Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview – What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You.

An accountant friend comments on Facebook: “If you’ve not yet watched yesterday’s FoxNews DOGE bros interview, it’s really a must. DOGE has unconvered just ASTOUNDING levels of incompetence in our federal government. In fact, incompetence doesn’t even begin to reach it. Rather it seems very much to be a system that was intentionally set up without, or more likely robbed of, even basic internal controls so that TRILLIONS and TRILLIONS of money could be spent in ways that are completely unaubitable and therefore unaccountable.”

This isn’t by accident. It’s by design, to facilitate stealing.