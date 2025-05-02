SCIENCE: Texas Attorney General launches investigation into companies illegally marketing toothpaste. “The investigation was launched amid a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that excessive fluoride exposure is not safe for children. For example, in August 2024, the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program released a meta-analysis that found a statistically significant association between fluoride exposure and lower IQ scores in children. The CDC states that parents should only put a rice-sized “smear” of toothpaste on the brush until the child turns three years old. . . .However, despite both these and additional guidelines, toothpaste manufacturers continue to flavor their products and deceptively market them in ways that encourage kids to ingest fluoride toothpaste and mislead their parents to use far more than the safe and recommended amount of fluoride toothpaste.”