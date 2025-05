I RECOMMEND A CAN OPENER, TOO:

Experts name five things to survive a grid collapse

1. Cash;

2. AM radio

3. Canned food

4. Candles

5. Spare batteries

The farmer in Leyte is in many respects better prepared than the advanced Westhttps://t.co/wwVMvrt2Si

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) May 1, 2025