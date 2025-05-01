DID YOU KNOW THAT BIDEN’S “STUDENT LOAN FORGIVING” ACTUALLY WAS A SCAM: Most of what he forgave, he had to. They’d lost all documentation to. And most of those people had already paid many times the principal in interest.

Did you know most doctors these days make 1/4 what they did sixty years ago? No, not adjusted for inflation. H1B visas. Did you know most engineering jobs are going to H1B visas and that the starting salaries are about what they were in the eighties?

The people you hear about demanding their student loans be cancelled? The ones who studied puppetry and such? They’re the ones who can talk without losing their phony baloney jobs. One of the things Biden did was rewrite how things could be paid back, so most responsible people making their payments will never be done. EVER.

Listen, I know you’ve heard a lot of things about “kids these days” but it’s not the kids fault. They didn’t do this. And you don’t get to pile live coals on their heads by demanding they marry and have kids when they’re barely surviving.

You don’t GET to tell the eunuchs to be fruitful and multiply. Not eunuchs made on your watch.

READ WHAT I WROTE. REALLY READ WHAT I WROTE, NOT WHAT’S WRITTEN INSIDE YOUR EYELIDS. THEN COME UP WITH BETTER ARGUMENTS, BECAUSE YOURS STINK OF ENVY AND IGNORANCE: Why, Yes, Revisiting Student Loans again.