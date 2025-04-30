STAINLESS STEEL IN SPACECRAFT. AMAZING, WHERE DID THEY GET THAT IDEA? China is making stainless steel tanks for its future super heavy-lift rockets. “The 10.6-meter-diameter, 9.0-meter-high tank is part of the development of the Long March 9; a future reusable super heavy-lift rocket designed for large lunar and infrastructure missions which would transform the country’s launch capabilities. It is also being used in early mission concepts for crewed Mars missions.”

What will these creative Chinese think up next?