SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: How Soon They Forget: Arresting State Judges. With the left, history always began three weeks ago. “What is described above happened under President Obama and under President Lincoln. Judges are not above the law; judges cannot interpose their courthouse and personal rules and policies against federal officers. And when state judges violate the law, they must be arrested . . . like you and me and anyone else. We all know that—or, at least, we should.”

No one is above the law, as everyone was saying until, well, yesterday.