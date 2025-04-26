DID THE LEFT’S CLOWARD-PIVEN STRATEGY FAIL? Depends on the numbers and the strategic assumptions you make, as I demonstrate on PJ Media this morning. If success is defined as eliminating poverty, the answer clearly is no. But even more clear is that Cloward-Piven has been a roaring success if it’s real purpose was moving America toward a substantially socialist model.
