GOOD NEWS: SOMEONE’S STILL DOING ACTUAL COLLEGE. In an abortion discussion, “the students exceeded my expectations. They were willing to share their own positions, admit when they weren’t sure of things, and disagree without rancor.” The fact that it is entirely reasonable for this to exceed expectations is a grave condemnation of campus life today. Glad that UNC is giving the old ways a shot at its School of Civic Life and Leadership.