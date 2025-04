UNDER THE RADAR, SIGNIFICANT CHANGE:

For the past 7 weeks, @SocialSecurity has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 11 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked deceased. Another ~1.4 million to go with expected completion in 2 weeks. https://t.co/wtfYvYNg4u pic.twitter.com/LBWRge9pzu

— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 24, 2025