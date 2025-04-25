SELF-MARGINALIZATION: The Ivy League Is Being Hoist on Its Own Petard. “Trump’s ‘trump card’ against these institutions is not their use of federal dollars to preach and teach hatred against America, and especially conservatives, but rather their open violation of federal law in promoting ‘social justice.'”
