UM: Don Surber: Trump v. academia. New England Journal of Medicine published letter saying narcotics aren’t addictive.
Hey, remember when a bunch of medical “experts” told the kids that steroids didn’t build muscle? Science!
UM: Don Surber: Trump v. academia. New England Journal of Medicine published letter saying narcotics aren’t addictive.
Hey, remember when a bunch of medical “experts” told the kids that steroids didn’t build muscle? Science!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.