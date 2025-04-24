WHY DIDN’T CONGRESS FIND THE MASSIVE WASTE BEFORE DOGE? The answer is the last time (2022) the Democrats controlled the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform they ignored the issue entirely, while the same committee under GOP control in 2024 repeatedly demanded from executive branch agencies documents, memos, emails, text messages and reports on the issue that were never produced, thanks to the Biden Wall of Resistance.

