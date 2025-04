I’VE WARNED OF THIS MYSELF: How Activist Judges Could Hasten the Filibuster’s Demise: Lawless injunctions are thwarting the president’s agenda and threatening the Senate’s venerable tradition.

Democrats got rid of the filibuster when it got in their way, and they’ll do it again when they’re in power. Republicans shouldn’t hold back, because Democrats won’t.

