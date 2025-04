SUDDENLY PEOPLE ARE NOTICING THAT CIVIL RIGHTS LAW CAN BE INTRUSIVE AND COERCIVE:

The Civil Rights Act bans entities receiving federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race.

If Harvard is discriminating on the basis of race, what should happen? https://t.co/AAfRkUa4eL

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 23, 2025