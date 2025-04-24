LOOK, YEAH, WE MADE JOKES, AND THERE ARE A COUPLE OF MEMES, BUT THEY WERE JOKES: Mostly because our humor is really, really dark, and we can’t help ourselves. But to say it seriously? The left is beneath contempt: JFK’s Radical Grandson Accuses Vice President J.D. Vance of ‘Killing the Pope’ in Unhinged Online Rant.