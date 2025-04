REMEMBERING THE BRIEF, FAILED EFFORT TO PASS KAMALA OFF AS “COOL:”

How painfully embarrassing to remember things that were painfully embarrassing at the time. But the media tried to palm it off as “cool” last summer… back when they were pretending America would vicariously appreciate Kamala’s “joy.” I’d have thought no one would be so cruel as to bring up “Brat summer” again. It was so insanely delusional. And that is not cool.