CHANGE: New Poll Data Confirms the Democrats’ Worst Fears.

And that story doesn’t even mention this news:

YALE POLL… Women, aged 18-21 (middle Gen Z):

🔴 R+4 This is monumental. This is madness for the Democrats. Not white women. American women at-large, 18-21. All races, religions (or lack thereof), etc. I think it might get worse. BTW – this group was basically destroyed by… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

Democrats’ biggest supporters are now in the 70+ demographic.