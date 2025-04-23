YES, INSURANCE SUCKS, BUT THE DEMANDS PUT ON IT BY OBAMACARE ARE INSANE AND BACK-BREAKING: Hypocritical rage.
They were designed to bankrupt insurance and force us into single payer.
