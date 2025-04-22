THE ACLU THINKS OF ITSELF AS A PART OF THE JUDICIARY, NOT AS AN OUTSIDER: The ACLU’S Ex Parte Voicemail To Seek An Ex Parte Injunction. “The mere fact that the plaintiffs perceive an emergency does not excuse the plaintiffs from following the usual rules. Then again, the Supreme Court ignored a host of procedural rules in this case, so maybe the ACLU thought the call was cool.”

Plus: “Gelernt was on notice not to leave voicemails, as the court said all requests had to be made in writing:” Makes you wonder if he was having unreported ex parte conversations or messaging with other judges who have been less forthcoming.