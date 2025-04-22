THE CORRELATION OF FORCES IS NOT FAVORABLE: Victor Davis Hanson: Do Elite Universities Really Wish to Fight the Federal Government? “Harvard and most elite schools like it want it both ways. They do as they please on their own turf and yet still demand that the taxpayers send them multibillion-dollar checks in addition to their multibillion-dollar private incomes. Aside from the issues of autonomy and free expression, there are lots of campus practices that higher education would prefer were not widely known to the public. But soon they will be, and thus will become sources of public anger.”