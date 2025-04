THIS SEEMS RIGHT:

It’s quite simple – there are 3 things that the MAGA base wants:

1. Mass deportations

2. Deep State arrests

3. Passing the Trump agenda into law

Do those 3 things, and we’ll expand our majorities in the midterms

Don’t do those 3 things and we’ll lose the House and Trump will… https://t.co/V7iw91XF0U

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 22, 2025