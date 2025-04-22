HOW DARE HE DINE WITH THE PRESIDENT: Scott Jennings: The Elites Sent a Message to Maher — And Everyone Else. “This isn’t about the dinner that Bill Maher had with Donald Trump a couple of weeks ago. It’s about the next dinner invitation that Maher or anyone else receives. The Left — especially the entertainment-industry and mainstream-media Left — will launch a vicious character-assassination campaign against anyone who dares to engage with the political opposition.”

This was a bigger threat back when people cared what the entertainment industry and the “mainstream-media” Left thought.

Also, the left’s childish “Mean Girls” style efforts at ostracism are just, well, childish and should be punished. Send them to bed without their supper, by which I mean bankrupt their corrupt, incompetent industries.