YUPPIES OF THE WORLD, UNITE! Matt Taibbi: In Highest Comedy, David Brooks, Arch-Priest of “Elites,” Calls for “Civic Uprising.”

It’s always a constitutional crisis justifying the abandonment of all norms when the establishment doesn’t get its way. Plus: “It’s genuinely touching to see Brooks, the AFLAC duck of elitism, a man who wrote an actual book on being a snob, forced to consider the question of raising mass support. Adding to the pathos is the fact that it’s mere months after this same coalition of academics, lawyers, ‘nonprofits,’ and scientists tried and failed at throwing up every legal and illegal obstacle to Trump’s election. In other words, ‘civic uprising’ flopped when the folks in whom Brooks places faith held every lever of authority. Now they’re going to lead a grassroots revolt? The irony in this is breathtaking, but you have to have lived through it to see it. . . . As for Brooks, he made news a few years ago by complaining about a $78 bill at the excellent Smoke House Barbecue at Newark Airport, neglecting to mention that 80% of his tab came from the bar.”

Flashback: How David Brooks Created Donald Trump.