HEH. THIS IS SO TYPICAL.
They're freaking out because Israelis look like they are Middle Eastern (they are in fact Middle Eastern).
What an unhinged post lol pic.twitter.com/udl2M0FdXI
— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 20, 2025
