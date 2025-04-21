WHY, INDEED? Why Does The IRS Need Guns Act. “Disarming Americans is a sore subject around these parts, as it should be, considering the natural right to self-preservation recognized by our Constitution. But, something tells me today’s disarmament discussion may be better received, as this time it is focused on the federal government, specifically the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Republican Representative Barry Moore from Alabama has introduced a bill that seeks to disarm the agency aptly named the Why Does The IRS Need Guns Act.”

Also disarm the EPA and a host of other agencies.