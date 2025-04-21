OBAMA’S ENDANGERMENT FINDING MAY DIE SOONER THAN EXPECTED: Steven Milloy has been fighting the environmental zealots of the Left for decades, so the man knows a thing or three about how confrontations are likely to turn out. In an important Issues & Insights column, Milloy explains his optimism about killing the Endangerment Finding (EF) from the Obama EPA, used to justify every major federal environmental initiative since 2009:

“Before the Trump administration’s shock-and-awe approach to shrinking government commenced in January, my colleagues and I imagined that the EF would be reversed more less in the same way that the Obama administration had promulgated it, through the cumbersome Administrative Procedures Act. There would be a proposal seeking public comment published in the Federal Register, mandatory consideration of the likely hundreds of thousands of public comments, a final decision and then years of litigation with an uncertain outcome.

“But that has all now changed.

“On April 9, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, “Directing the Repeal of Unlawful Regulations,” directing agencies to come up with lists of regulations that run afoul of recent Supreme Court decisions. Select illegal regulations, as determined by the Trump administration, will then be terminated without the notice-and-comment process of the Administrative Procedures Act. The rationale is simply that: (1) the regulations are illegal per the Supreme Court decision; (2) they are no longer operative; and (3) terminating them does not require any sort of due process, so to speak.”

In other words, forget about endless APA process, the EF could soon be no more, and, as Milloy further explains, those getting tax dollars under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — what Trump calls the ‘Green New Scam’ — would be well-advised not to count on such future revenues.