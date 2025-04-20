THE U.S.S. ROBERT HEINLEIN: A friend writes:

The U.S.S. Robert A. Heinlein Campaign!

We want the new Secretary of the Navy – John Phelan — to name a future DDG-51 Flight III

destroyer for Robert A. Heinlein.

It is the prerogative of the Secretary of the Navy to name Navy vessels. Navy policy is to name destroyers for deceased members of the Navy.

Phelan’s address is:

The Honorable John Phelan

Secretary of the Navy

Room 4E686

Defense Pentagon

Washington, D.C. 20301

More information may be found at the Campaign website.

www.USSRobertAHeinlein.com.