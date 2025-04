HAPPY EASTER:

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and…

— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 20, 2025