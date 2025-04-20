THE FAFO DECADE:
Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/Q0TRXuqjdW
— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 20, 2025
Background: George Mason PhD student asks ‘when must we kill’ Trump, his administration.
