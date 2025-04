THE JUDICIARY GETS TO MAKE LAW ACCORDING TO WHIM. THE PRESIDENT MUST JUST MEEKLY GO ALONG WHEN IT DOES. Justice Alito Dissents: “Both the Executive and the Judiciary have an obligation to follow the law.” Justice Alito also questions whether the Court even had jurisdiction to act.

Acting as if the Presidency is a co-equal branch with its own powers, responsibilities, and immunities is abandonment of the “rule of law” because shut up.