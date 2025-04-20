FIRST, DO NO HARM: CT Scans Projected to Result in 100,000 New Cancers in The US. “A team in the US and the UK now predicts that low levels of ionizing radiation from CT scans could theoretically account for 5 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in the US. CT scans conducted in 2023 could be responsible for an estimated 103,000 future cases of cancer.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.