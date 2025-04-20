ICYMI: “RULE OF LAW:”
A number of judges have seemingly adopted a constitutional meta-principle: what a past President did, President Trump may not undo https://t.co/UlEWsVJxag
— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 18, 2025
The trick he’s playing here is to pretend that the left hasn’t already violated these norms and set these precedents
The left is well past the Rubicon but is gaslighting the right for even approaching it https://t.co/BalT782mxY
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 19, 2025
I mean, wouldn’t it at least be a bit embarrassing to have those “principles” turn on and off every four years?
— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 19, 2025
The problem is that our system has a crisis of legitimacy.
ex-President Applesauce illegally and deliberately imported somewhere between 10mm and 20mm illegal aliens into the USA and illegally provided them with tax dollars you and I earned on the sweat of our brows.
All of…
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 19, 2025