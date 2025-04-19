“RULE OF LAW:”

A number of judges have seemingly adopted a constitutional meta-principle: what a past President did, President Trump may not undo https://t.co/UlEWsVJxag

The trick he’s playing here is to pretend that the left hasn’t already violated these norms and set these precedents

The left is well past the Rubicon but is gaslighting the right for even approaching it https://t.co/BalT782mxY

— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 19, 2025