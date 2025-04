TRUMP’S CIVIL SERVICE REFORM IS BAAACCCKKKK!!!! It was called “Schedule F” late in Trump’s first Oval Office go-round, but the much-revised and improved version released late Friday in his second term is known as “Schedule Policy/Careers,” or SPC.

This could be the most significant step forward in managing the federal bureaucracy since President Ronald Reagan eliminated 100,000 civil service jobs and fired the striking Air Traffic Controllers. Details in my latest Substack column here.