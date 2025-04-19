SOON EVERYONE WILL BE SKINNY, AND BEING SKINNY WON’T BE NEARLY AS COOL: Eli Lilly finds its weight-loss pill works just as well as Ozempic — and investors are loving it. “The data showed that the once-daily pill reduced patients’ weight by an average of 16 pounds, or about 8% of their body weight, and lowered their A1C, a blood-sugar measure, by an average of 1.3% to 1.6%. The pill form is in line with injectable GLP-1 drugs, like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, a diabetes drug also used for weight loss.”