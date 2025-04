WELL, GOOD: Up to 13% of Dementia Cases May Actually Be a Misdiagnosed Treatable Condition.

Years ago, my doc told me that she had an old woman in whose family thought she was demented. She looked in the woman’s ears and they were jam-packed with wax. 45 minutes of wax removal later (“you wouldn’t believe that all that would fit in there!”) and she was perfectly lucid.